Pictures: The Kirkcaldy Pageant boat race of 2000

These epictures from Kirkcaldy Pageant will spark memories across several generations of folk from the Lang Toun.

A huge post-war event, it was revived in the 1990s and ran until the early 2000s.

Kirkcaldy Pageant 2000 - boat race at Beveridge Park

These pictures date from 2000 and focus on the boat race on the pond at Beveridge Park – an event which drew great support from community groups and businesses who made their own rafts and then raced on the pond (or, in some cases, sank without trace)!

