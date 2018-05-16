Pictures: Visual delights as locals enter Elie Scarecrow Festival

Characters from Mrs Brown’s Boys, Up and Jungle Book were just some of the creations on show at the 2018 Elie Scarecrow Festival.

More than 40 creations, inspired by TV, film, cartoon and real life figures, appeared throughout the town, with hundreds of people coming to the two East Neuk villages to find them all.

One of the entries on Toll Green.

At the prize giving held on Toll Green, Jungle Book was chosen as the winning entry, ahead of Mrs Brown and Up.

Last year saw US President Donald Trump lampooned in straw form, his face appearing behind a wall with the sign ‘It’s a beautiful wall’.

The festival has been running in the two villages since 2010.

Mrs Brown outside the care home.