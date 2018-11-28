Plan to make Fife park more accessible to all

A new ‘Sense of the Kingdom’ initiative has been launched at Silverburn Park, aimed at making it more accessible.

FEAT, the charity which runs the park, has been working to improve the sensory garden at park.

The initiative is supported by Scottish Natural Heritage, which donated £500 through its Action Earth scheme which supports communities in making improvements to their local environment.

Volunteers from The Prince’s Trust at Fife College, the Methil Creative Collective and Fife Council’s Skills Development Centre all played a part in recreating the Fife landscape within the sensory garden.

Tasks have included the creation of a sensory footpath, planting out herbs and coastal flowers, and transforming old basket hangers into moving ‘wind turbines’.

Over the coming weeks the volunteers will build a water feature, a giant xylophone, and convert an old rowboat into a raised flowerbed.

Silverburn Park operations manager Martin McDonald said: “The volunteers have worked hard to support each other. The sensory garden will look fantastic next spring and summer, and hopefully the volunteers will keep coming along to maintain it.”

Mary Forrest, a volunteer from the Methil Creative Collective, added: “Many members of our group have physical conditions that make it difficult to get outside and take part in activities like this. Silverburn Park has supported us to feel part of something positive and creative in the community.”