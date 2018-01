A Kirkcaldy couple celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary last month.

William and Lillian Gilmour, of Overton Mains, were married on December 26, 1947.

The couple marked the special occasion with a family celebration on Thursday, December 28 and were presented with flowers on behalf of Fife Council by Councillor Richard Watt.

Depute Lieutenant of Fife, Jim Kinloch, was also in attendance.