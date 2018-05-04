Poetry competition to celebrate Glenrothes’ 70th

MSP Jenny Gilruth has launched a poetry competition as part of Glenrothes’ 70th birthday celebrations.

Ms Gilruth is calling on residents of all ages to get involved, with the chance to recite their winning poem at the Scottish Parliament in June.

She said: “Like many local schools and community groups, I have been hard at work to ensure that Glenrothes’ anniversary is fittingly celebrated – it would be terrific to see residents really getting behind this competition.

“I am looking forward to hosting a reception in the Scottish Parliament in the coming months to mark the occasion and it will be great to see the winning poet read their work at the event.”

Entries to close on Friday, May 25.

Poems should be submitted to jenny.gilruth.msp@parliament.scot or sent to 12 Commercial Street, Markinch, KY7 6DE.