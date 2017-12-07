Poetry stars are unveiled for StAnza 2018

StAnza has unveiled its line up for 2018 – and it is shaping up to be another fantastic celebration of poetry.

The event comes to St Andrews from March 7-11, and will feature 60 poets taking part in 100 shows at venues across the town.

It’s a feast of poetry and a celebration of the power of verse.

The 2018 festival has themes of borderlines and ‘The Self’ which will be explored by many of the visiting poets.

Borderlines is particularly apt given the changes to our own frontiers as we head towards Brexit, and in other countries people flee to find sanctuary.

Performances take place across the centre of St An drews, from the Byre Theatre to St John’s Undecroft, Plarimanet Hall, St Mary’s Hall, the Town Hall and council chambers, the local library, and J & G Innes.

More venues have yet to be added to the full list as planning gets underway for next year’s showcase festival.

StAnza is now recognised as one of the main poetry events on the calendar, and each year it brings a host of great names to the Kingdom.

Among the names confirmed to appear is Liz Lochhead, former Machar, and one of Scotland’s most loved poets and writers.

A regular visitor to the Byre, she has delighted audiences with her collaborations and solo shows alike, often dipping into her past volumes to deliver some firm favourites.

The festival features poets from home and abroad, including the Kenyan born, Mark Ford,. who now teaches in London. From Ireland – north and south – come Sinead Morrisey, TS Elliot prizewinner, and Tara Bergin, winner of the Seamus Heaney Centre prize. They’re joined by Don Paterson, William Letford whose 2012 debut, Bevel, was named one of the best collections of the year by The Guardian.

More info on the festival and its line-up at http://www.stanzapoetry