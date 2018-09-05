Prestigious award for Kellie Castle volunteer Elizabeth

A volunteer who’s devoted many hours of her time to protecting one of Fife’s heritage treasures – Kellie Castle – has been awarded a prestigious award by the National Trust for Scotland.

Elizabeth Bracher was one of the recipients of the conservation charity’s George Waterston’s Award.

The award recognises the contribution of volunteers and staff who go above and beyond in helping the charity protect the nation’s heritage and was presented at the annual general meeting last week.

Elizabeth was nominated for her commitment to Kellie Castle where she has volunteered for many years, undertaking a huge number of activities, including organising teams of volunteers in the winter months to carry out deep cleans, co-ordinating tours so that visitors can see what it takes to care for the property and even making covers for the castle’s furniture to protect it during closed season.

In presenting the award, Trust vice-president Professor Hugh Cheape paid tribute to Elizabeth’s passion for Scotland’s heritage, saying: “Without people like Elizabeth, who do all they do for the love of Scotland, the Trust simply could not function.”

The Award is presented in memory of Dr George Waterston, who donated Fair Isle, together with its Observatory, to the Trust in 1954.