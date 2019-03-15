Fife Property: See inside historic home for sale in heart of Kirkcaldy town centre

You may well walk past this historic building every day, but have you ever wondered what lies inside?

This totally unique residence in the heart of Kirkcaldy is currently up for sale for offers over £159,995.

Hendry Hall, 40 Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy.

This is one for true aficionados of fine Scottish architecture, someone who will appreciate the volumes and quality of the accommodation on offer.

Dated 1890, this amazing home, known as Hendry Hall, was formed from a rectangular-plan Scottish Baronial church hall, session house and beadle’s house.

Crow steps, corner tower and turret, bellcote, corbelling and a griffon rainwater head are all present in this wonderful example of Scottish Baronial architecture.

The principal elevation is delightful with steps up to deep-set timber door with letter box fanlight and strap-work pediment with the entwined initials ‘DH’ and the date ‘1890’ above the front door of the property.

Externally the property boasts many amazing aesthetic features such as a carved panel in the wall, a ball spiled conical-roofed corbelled turret, a decorative rainwater head, with circular moulding breaking eaves and an amazing over hanging turret just above the rear entrance to the property.

The property was sympathetically restored in 2011 to a very high standard and retains most of the original features which help give this property such a unique charm.

These features include the carved altar, solid oak flooring, open fireplace, stained glass windows and cornice remain in the open plan living area with vaulted ceiling.

The current configuration offers a large and stylish kitchen with a Rayburn stove on the ground floor.

This floor also features the one large double bedroom and the slate tiled wet room.

A bespoke Ash and Mahogany staircase rises to the upper level with elegant volumes and vaulted ceiling.

This area has been kept open-plan with original fireplace and stained glass windows.

Also on the upper level is a bathroom with a large round spa bath.

The turret provides a space for the candles to be lit that turns this into a little haven from the world.

There is under-floor heating on the ground floor and the main living area on the first floor is ingeniously heated by the skirting board.

