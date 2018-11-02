From commerical premises to stunning town centre cottage, this Kirkcaldy property demands your attention

Town centre properties are often hard to come by in Kirkcaldy - so you won’t want to miss this latest offering!

The unique cottage property, on the town’s Carlyle Road, has undergone a full renovation from its previous incarnation as a commercial premises to offer potential buyers a truly stunning home.

2a, Carlyle Road, Kirkcaldy is on the market

Upon entering, you are welcomed to a bright and modern living space. Wooden flooring, glossy kitchen units and feature lighting immediately make you aware of the quality of the home.

The kitchen is fitted with excellent storage, pull out breakfast bar, oven, microwave, hob and fridge/freezer.

Bedroom one is a comfortable double bedroom with twin front aspect windows.

Bedroom two can be utilised as a separate dining room as required.

The chic and stylish bathroom completes the look of the home and is fitted with a bath, overhead rainfall mixer shower, vanity basin, WC, towel rail and contemporary tiling to floor and part wall.

Externally, a bin store is provided to the front of the property.

Address: 2a, Carlyle Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, Scotland, KY1 1DA