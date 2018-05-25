Pupils design card for Glenrothes’ 70th birthday

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth visited Collydean Primary to judge the winners of the school’s birthday card competition.

Pupils at Collydean have been exploring their town’s history and have taken part in a competition to design a birthday card to mark Glenrothes’ 70th birthday this year.

Ms Gilruth shortlisted seven winners who have now been invited to the Scottish Parliament to attend an event celebrating the anniversary.

Ms Gilruth said: “I was hugely impressed by the talented pupils at Collydean.

“There was a great selection of brilliant artwork on display and every pupil who took part should be immensely proud of themselves.

“The work of the seven winners really stood out however, and I will be delighted to welcome the pupils, and headteacher Ms Leishman to the Scottish Parliament next month as we celebrate Glenrothes’ 70th birthday.

“I have been hard at work to ensure that our town’s anniversary is celebrated fittingly, so it is great to see local schools also marking the occasion.”

Ms Leishman added: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Jenny to Collydean Primary. The standard of work from the pupils was really great and she had her work cut out to select a winner from each of the primary classes.

“I would also like to thank the parent council who kindly donated a gift to be presented to the overall winner. We look forward to our trip to the Scottish Parliament.”