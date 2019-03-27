Rabbit dumped in Fife town in ‘worst condition’ SSPCA officer had ever seen

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a rabbit was found abandoned in Dunfermline.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public who discovered the male rabbit on March 22 on a cycle path.

Scottish SPCA inspector Sarah Gregory said, “It’s very lucky a member of the public found this rabbit after witnessing him being abandoned.

“She was walking her dogs on the cycle path in Dunfermline where Lundin Road passes overheard.

“She observed a male wearing a blue/grey hoodie and jeans, described as having a heavy build who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, and a female of similar age with long dirty blonde hair in a ponytail wearing a grey hoodie, body warmer and jeans.

“The pair were carrying a blue bag which they left under the bridge area and ran back up the road.

“The vigilant member of the public approached the bag and the rabbit jumped out. There was a Pets At Home cardboard carrier which had no food or water, only shavings.

“She then transported the rabbit to one of our centres where I met her.

“The rabbit, who we’ve since named Tony, was found to be emaciated and freezing cold. His abdomen was soaked in urine and he had a respiratory condition but despite that, he was very friendly.

“As Tony has so much fur, it’s hard to tell from the photos just how thin he was, it’s possibly the worst condition I’ve ever seen a rabbit in.

“Thankfully he doesn’t appear to have any signs of injury and after a vet check, he is doing well.

“If anyone thinks they recognise the pair who abandoned Tony, or has any information, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.