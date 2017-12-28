Red Hot Chilli Pipers on stage to ring out the year

Christmas may be gone but there’s still plenty to keep you entertained in the Kingdom as we head for 2018 and the Alhmabra in Dunfermline has two shows on this week – a diverse choice which will suit all ages!

First up on Saturday the hugely talented Red Hot Chilli Pipers take to the stage with their trademark ‘bag rock’.

Funbox, 2017 festive show

The band fuse traditional pipe tunes and contemporary anthems, for every ‘Amazing Grace’ or Flower of Scotland’ there is a blast of Queen or maybe Deep Purple.

This unique sound has proven a huge hit with audiences across the globe, from Bangkok to New York.

The band they performed with The Darkness on T in the Park’s legendary Main Stage in 2004 and walked away with the top prize on UK primetime TV talent show, ‘When Will I Be Famous’ in 2007 and haven’t stopped since, picking up famous fans along the way such as Ewan McGregor, Samuel L Jackson and receiving a trademark thumbs up from Paul McCartney.

And the following day, the younger Fifers can get ready for perfect presents, terrific toys and mechanical mayhem as the Funbox team return with their brand new show Santa’s Funtastic Factory on New Year’s Eve.

Christmas may have come and gone but Gary, Anya and Kevin are busy at work in the Fun Factory fixing any presents from Santa that may have been a bit bashed and bruised, but things don’t quite going to plan! Will the Funbox gang be able to save the day?

Packed with singalong favourites like ‘I Saw Three Ships’, ‘The Animals Went In Two By Two’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ along with brand new songs, it’s festive family fun not to be missed.

Tickets for both shows are available from the theatre’s box office, online at www.alhambradunfermline.com or by calling 01383-740384.