Regal pooch Harry seeks his doggy Meghan

A gentle giant Newfoundland dog officially named after Prince Harry by his owners is to marry his very own Meghan in a doggy ceremony.

A Fife dog holiday company has played matchmaker to come up with a wedding to rival the royal celebrations later this month.

Owners Stacey Kilpatrick and mother, Andrea Johnston, named their Newfoundland puppy after the royal groom-to-be last April – and they even got a royal acknowledgement.

They say they were thrilled to receive a reply from Kensington Palace after telling them about the occasion.

Newgranden Prince Harry – or plain Harry for short – is a regular sight at his owners’ hairdressing salon, Reflexions, in Leslie, and holidays with local dog sitters, Barking Mad Fife and Kinross, whenever they are away.

Elaine Warburton, of Barking Mad Fife and Kinross, said: “We all adore our Prince Harry! He’s such a gorgeous, friendly boy and is always happy despite having to undergo major surgery on his cruciate ligament in late 2017.

“We decided that it was such a shame that he didn’t have a companion called Meghan too and launched our very own search to commemorate the marriage of the human Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“We have been contacted by the owners of several canine Meghans, including springer spaniels and a border collie but there’s still time to owners to put their Meghan in the ring – they simply visit our Facebook page and post a picture of their Meghan by May 12. It will be up to Stacey and Andrea to pick the perfect companion for their pooch.”

Once a perfect four-legged companion has been found there will then be a special ceremony to tie the knot on May 16, just days before Harry and Meghan walk down the aisle.

There’s even a photographer ready to capture the special moment!

Professional pet sitters, Elaine and husband, John, were recently awarded the title of Franchisee of the Year, at Barking Mad’s national conference. As proud owners of four springer spaniels and a cocker spaniel, running their own dog sitting business allows them to further indulge their love of dogs.