Remember the huge waves and Esplanade flooding of 2010?

There may be weather warnings in place this winter, but none will come close to matching the drama the day Kirkcaldy Esplanade flooded.

It was October 2010 when a high tide and strong winds combined to submerge the waterfront, causing £200,000 of damage to the Esplanade, and leaving businesses with a clear-up bill running into tens of thousands of £s.

And it all happened with little warning.

Traders saw giants waves as high as the street lights come crashing over the old sea wall – and suddenly the main road was under several feet of water.

They barely had time to move cars and close their doors before their own basements were submerged.

The flash flood covered the dual carriageway, and sent water pouring into a host of shops and restaurants, with businesses in the east end of the High Street bearing the brunt.

Kirkcaldy 2010 - flash flood closes the Esplanade

ACA Sports put the losses at £20,000 of stock, while tobacconist GT Coventry, lost around £2500 of second books and gifts.

The owner, the late MacLean Dorward, told the Press: ‘‘I heard a rushing noise and the water just started pouring in. The walls were moving with the pressure and I thought I had better get out.”

Staff at the Amristar spent hours bailing water out of their basement, while at Wilkie’s, staff cars parked behind the premises were abandoned.

The power of the giant waves dislodged hundreds of bricks from the Esplanade walkway – they were found lying across the road after the water had subsided.

The main road was shut overnight amid fears of a possible second flood at the morning high tide, but it didn’t materialise.

The abiding images of the drama – which lasted little more than 45 minutes – were captured by Press photographers, Walter Neilson and Neil Doig.