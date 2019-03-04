Retro video game store opens in Leven

Do you miss the simpler days of Crash Bandicoot, Zelda or Donkey Kong?

If so, a new gaming store has opened in Leven, offering a mix of modern and retro games.

Pixel Planet Gaming has moved from Randolph Street in Buckhaven to a new home on Leven High Street.

The store opened on Saturday, with residents young and old coming in to have a look round.

It sells classic consoles and games, from SEGA to Playstation, and everything in between.

“The reaction has been tremendous, especially on Facebook,” explained Paul Evans, store owner.

“We’ve got a lot of new likes. I don’t think 90 per cent of the people in Methil and Leven knew we were in Buckhaven. It was out of the way.”

Paul said the store was “nice and busy” on the opening day.

But with technology advancing, graphics improving, and many people now playing online, why is there interest in playing retro games?

“A lot of the new games now are the same old stuff,” Paul said.

“There’s no imagination.

“There were a lot of young lads coming in and buying old PS1 games on Saturday.”

However, while there is interest in retro games, Paul also noted that independent gaming stores are becoming a rarity in Scotland.

“There’s only another two independent gaming stores in Scotland, as far as I can see,” he said. “We’re a dying breed.”

For more info visit the Pixel Planet Gaming Facebook page.