Revealed: Councillors considered moving Kirkcaldy’s Links Market

The Links Market has been part of Kirkcaldy’s Esplanade for over 700 years.

It’s unique to the town – an event that can pull in over 150,000 people but which remains unknown to folk the other side of the Forth.

Links Market, Kirkcaldy 1978 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It certainly has a marmite feature to it – you either love it or hate it – and any suggestions of moving or changing it sparks huge debate.

But, in 1978, councillors contemplated taking it out of the town centre altogether, and relocating it to Gallatown.

The market that year had been hailed a success, despite the freezing weather.

Cold, snowy conditions welcomed the showmen to town, but the Fife Free Press still anticipated “a six-day wonder of fun and games for everyone” and the opening duly took place at White’s Noah’s Ark followed by a “free hurl” on the rides for everyone to get the party started.

Back then the market included a freak show which included a chance to meet the world’s tallest man.

But there were rumblings in the background too, that its time was up as far as the town centre was concerned.

Kirkcaldy Chamber of Commerce called on Kirkcaldy District Council to consider a new venue.

It proposed a move to Gallatown Stadium to ease congestion on the Esplanade-Links area.

They reminded the committee that in May 1971 they had earmarked the site at Gallatown for a permanent showground which could accommodate the Links Market, circuses, kart racing and caravans.

It generated a lively debate at the next meeting of the leisure and recreation committee.

Alexander Sneddon, director of that department, said the matter had been in the background for some time, but had come to a halt because of the possible pedestrianisation of Kirkcaldy High Street

The Market has been on the Esplanade from “time immemorial” and people liked it there.

It was hoped that an indoor sports complex and pavilion would be erected in the area suggested by the Chamber.

Cllr Dan Leslie (Lab), said he could not see why in the latter part of the 20th century the council should take two complete streets and shut them off for a week to ten days every year

Apart from closing a main thoroughfare, the Market was tying down a whole police force

“We are not doing any favours to the public by keeping it where it is,” he said. “We must look at the question of the Links Market being moved to an alternative site.”

The Ratepayers Party spoke up, but its members were split. Cllr Rankin Grimshaw said the move was “long overdue” but Cllr Alan Potter said: “If we cannot put in an effort once per annum and put on a first class show and keep that effort going, then we are not acting as a council.”

Councillor Robert King weighed in with some gravitas as he warned that while there was growing opposition in certain sectors to the condition of the Links Market, he felt that a move would “provoke quite a violent public reaction.”

“The police must be tolerant and we must continue with the tradition of the Links Market as it is something which is a great attraction and an annual outing for a great many people.”

When it came to a vote, councillors opted six to four for the status quo ..., and 40 years on, the Market is still on the Esplanade.

But, for how long?