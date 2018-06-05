Revealed: First entries for My Fife My Town competition

Here are the first entries in our competition!

So far, some 95 stunning images of Fife have been captured and submitted, but which one will catch the eye of our judges?

The ‘My Fife, My Town’ contest has only just been launched and is running until August so you have plenty of time to send us your pics which sum up YOUR view of the Kingdom.

It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why.

Send your pics (a maximum of three per person) to: myfifecomp@gmail.com before August 10, 2018.

Full details and competition terms and conditions at MyFifeMyTownComp