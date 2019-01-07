Revealed: The Fife Free Press’ 40 Fifers of 2018

The year was filled with remarkable stories of people who went the extra mile for the benefit of our communities.

From schools to business, from sport to the arts, their drive and enthusiasm were key to getting projects off the ground, and giving us reasons to be proud in 2018. Here is the full rundown of the Fife Free Press’ 40 Fifers Of The Year.

1. LGBT+ at Kirkcaldy High School - Launched by the pupils and Dr Paul Murray, this award-winning, pioneering group earned widespread plaudits across education and far beyond ' they even welcomed Sir Ian McKellen to school! Buy a Photo

2 Katie Pake - A remarkable young girl who lost most of her leg to cancer but remains determined to get back on the football pitch. Her spirit and determination saw her become an ambassador for charity, Stand Up To Cancer. Buy a Photo

3 Andrew Magee - Andrew (left) saw that with towns up and down the country hosting their own comic cons, Kirkcaldy needed to be in the race. He was the driving force behind the first successful event earlier this year. Buy a Photo

4 Bill Rennie & Volunteers - The sweat and toil to transform Aberdour station was recognised when it won Small Station of the Year at the National Rail Awards. The replanting and improvements was led by Bill and other volunteers. Buy a Photo

View more