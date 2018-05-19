Review: Magic Fest: Fast & Furious

Magic Fest: Fast & Furious, Lyceum, Theatre, Edinburgh

There’s so much more to this gala show than just magic.

Fifer Kevin Quantum is the artistic director of MagicFest.

It’s as varied a bill as you could imagine - everything from freestyle rapping and comedy, to a pickpocket, a nerd, and card ninja, and a headline act that takes illusion to whole new levels.

The gala is the culmination of the 2018 Edinburgh Magic Festival, and it’s the perfect sign off.

Hosted by Fife’s very own, Kevin Quantum, it zips along from start to finish, and, judging by the shrieks of laughter from young voices in the front row, had plenty to appeal to all ages.

And the breadth and diversity of the ttalent on stage is key to its success.

Javier Jarquin, card ninja, took card tricks in a completely different direction. Not so much ‘pick a card’ as beware of low-flying, and high flying, cards as he had had more than one deck whizzing round the theatre in a slick, entertaining and highly original set.

Tom Crosbie’s Rubik’s cube routine was part stand-up comedy, part nerdy genius - while MC Hammersmith’s improvised raps were hugely entertaining.

Pickpocket James Freedman is a master of his craft - I ended up on stage as one of his ‘volunteers’ and even before I left my seat he had my wallet, phone and keys!

Even standing next to him, watching him at close quarters, it was impossible to keep track of which objects were being removed, moved and returned.

Headliners Magus Utopia wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent, and it’s easy to see why.

Their futuristic set piece, woven around a nightmare-ish story, told in two parts, contained moments which were truly gobsmacking.

The magic festival is a smashing event, and this gala is the perfect showcase for a genre that always amazes and delights, and constantly innovates, and always leaves you wondering how the heck they just did that.

There are two shows on Saturday at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm. For ticket info visit HERE Magic Festival