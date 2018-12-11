Review; Sleeping Beauty, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

There can be no denying that this classic fairy tale has been given a thoroughly modern twist.

Sure, the story of a beautiful princess who can only be woken from her 100-year slumber by an act of true love following a spell cast by a wicked fairy is all there, but when the prince and princess are called Megan and Harry and you have walk on parts by Donald Trump and Dr Who, you know this is no ordinary panto.

Sleeping Beauty at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline until December 29.

As customary, the Alhambra has pulled together a masterful cast who scale new heights in delivering a level of sheer audience enjoyment and participation.

At the centre of it all you have one of Scotland’s most accomplished panto dames, Billy Mack, putting in a tireless and enthusiastic performance as Mrs Muddles,

From the jokes, with as many aimed at the adults as the yougsters, costume changes and sheer no-stop energy, it’s clear to see why Mack is something of a legend in pantoland.

But he doesn’t come alone. Alan Orr as Silly Wully, the panto stooge, is the perfect foil for Mack and an intergral part in how this show keeps the audience engaged and involved throughout.

Add to that faultless performances from Nikki Auld as the panto villain Aunt Yipera, Jo Freer as fairy, Mark Norton as the Time Lord, Helena Mitchell as Sleeping Beauty and Craig McDougall as the prince you have a panto production that will be remembered long after the final curtain.

In particular, there’s an ambitious mirror routine which had the audience roaring with laughter, while the glow-in-the-dark skeleton dance scene brought the biggest round of applause of the evening, and rightly so.

And with a great choice of songs, impressive stage sets and dance routines aplenty, it’s a show that is this season’s must see. Don’t miss it!

