Rewards for Fife residents after acts of kindness

Six people who have carried out acts of kindness have been celebrated by a local organisation this week.

Kats Mission, which raises funds for local causes, asked its followers to nominate people who deserved to be rewarded for their acts of kindness.

This week, five people were chosen for their community work, with another person chosen at random, and each was presented with money.

Anne-Marie Galloway, from Glenrothes, was chosen for her work at St Ninian’s Charity Shop & Community Cafe, running a toddler group, and helping out at an art club for people with additional needs.

Elizabeth and Gordon Burns, from Kinglassie, were selected because they give up their time to do the day-to-day running of Mitchell Hall.

John Shields and Bobby Tomlinson, from Cardenden, were chosen for running a Santa train in the town.

And Claire Naylor, from Kinglassie, was picked for supporting a friend over the festive period.

Catherine Sala-Murray, who runs the group, explained that she wanted to thank those who had done something for others.

“I feel that when people are nice to others, it is good for them to feel good,” she said.

“It’s good for them to be recognised for what they have done.”