RNLI fundraiser is making waves in Fife

Supporters of our local lifeboat crews stepped out in golden sunshine for a fundraising walk at the weekend,.

They took part in the Mayday Coastal Challenge jointly hosted by Kinghorn and Aberdour RNLI fundraising branches.

The walk started at North Queensferry and took them along Fife Coastal Path to Kinghorn’s RNLI station.

Mayday is the RNLI’s yellow-themed annual fundraiserwhich celebrates the volunteer lifeboat crews, who are on call every day, to save lives at sea.

The event aims to raise £750,000 nationally to buy protective clothing for volunteer lifeboat crews.

Sheona Smith, Kinghorn fundraising committee chairman, said: ‘We were delighted with the support we received. Over 100 walkers took on the challenge with over 80 completing the full walk in spectacular weather.’’

The event raised raised over £5000.

Sheona added: “This will help buy new kit for our brave volunteers. It is essential that our crews are warm and dry and ready for the worst weather mother nature can throw at them.

The next fundraiser is the annual open day on Saturday June 30