Royal seal of approval for Fife ecology centre in the year 2000

Architecture and ecology crossed paths when Prince Charles made a visit to the Kingdom twenty years ago.

Fife College’s Nairn Learning Centre and Craigencalt Farm Ecology Centre in Kinghorn each received the royal seal of approval from the Prince, who visited in May 2000.

First stop for His Royal Highness was the ecology centre’s main barn, where the wooden archway was being carved from sycamore wood by Fife College furniture and design students Claire Thomson (27) and Lisa Davidson (20).

Claire, from Kirkcaldy told the FFP: “The Prince seemed to be really interested in the design and he asked what it was made from.”

Next stop on the Royal visit was former Fife College student Colin Reid’s workshop where the Prince was given a chance to look at some original furniture made from reclaimed timber.

Later in the day, he was also presented with a garden bench hand-crafted by Colin.

The ecology centre is also home to another business, ScotMed Herbs. Owner Alan Steedman said the Prince was very interested in his products, especially the simmering granules which smell of jasmine when burned.

Prince Charles also met a group of NC students who had designed a water wheel to produce power, as well as taking a stroll up to the bird hide where he met pupils from Kinghorn Primary School.

When the royal party arrived at the Nairn Learning Centre the royal visitors described it as a “splendid building” before unveiling a plaque to mark his visit.

And speaking of his love of old buildings, he congratulated the college on its work to turn the premises into a modern education establishment.

Speaking to crowds that had gathered, he said: “I believe very strongly in the reuse of buildings such as these. We have lost so many all over this country.”

His Royal Highness met many of the students as he toured the campus.

David Stein (20) of Burntisland said that the Prince had wished him well in his forthcoming exams.

Business administration student Kirsteen Reekie (25) told the Prince why she had decided to return to education.

She said: ”I expected him to be stand-offish because he is royalty but he came across as very genuine and interested in education and how people were getting on.”

The royal visitor later met staff and students of the newly established Scottish School of Asian Cuisine in the college.

And on his departure he stopped to collect flowers from the children in the college’s nursery.

Three-year-old Molly Marshalsey was among those waiting to see him and was wearing a new dress for the occasion, which she wanted to show off to the Prince.

Jacqui Forge, assistant manager of the nursery, said: ”This morning Molly told us that she wanted to marry him!”

Joyce Johnston, principal of Fife College, was delighted with the success of the royal visit. She said: ”It is a testament to the college that we were able to attract Prince Charles to Fife to see for himself the exciting things we are achieving.”