Hundreds of people lined West Sands at the weekend to take part in or watch a recreation of the iconic Chariots of Fire run.

Around 700 people took part in the race itself, which was won by Robert Russell, who finished the course with a time of 11 minutes, 17 seconds.

The line-up before the race began.

The children’s race was won by Alexander McNeily.

For those who wanted a little refreshment after the tiring run, doughnuts and beer were available for those who took part.

Alexander McNeily won the children's race. ASM Media & PR.

Hundreds took part in the races.