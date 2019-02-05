Salvation Army relaunches furniture and bridalwear showroom in Glenrothes

The Salvation Army in Glenrothes has relaunched its furniture reuse showroom and bridalwear studio.

The projects are now located under one roof in a new showroom on Eastfield Industrial Estate after the lease on the church and charity’s previous premises came to an end.

All profits from the two projects will continue to directly fund the Salvation Army’s work in supporting vulnerable people across Glenrothes – as well as helping cut down on landfill.

The furniture reuse showroom specialises in furniture and other large items. Volunteers at the store, under the guidance of manager Leanne Goddard, will also be on hand to offer a range of support to people referred for assistance.

Meanwhile, the Bride-to-Bride project has a selection of more than 50 brand new and preloved dresses as well as a large selection of accessories and outfits to suit all members of the wedding party.

Manager Leanne said: “I’m excited to relaunch our furniture and bridalwear projects in Glenrothes. All profits made from the projects had been a vital source of funding to the work of the Salvation Army in Glenrothes so this is great news for the local community.”

The Salvation Army’s furniture reuse showroom and bridalwear studio is located at Unit 9, Woodgate Way North, Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes.

It is open to the public from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

For more info call the team on 01592 772085.