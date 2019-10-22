‘Scooby-Doo, where are you?’ - Kirkcaldy apparently...

If there is a mystery to solve in Kirkcaldy, then this might just be the vehicle for you.

The Kirkcaldy branch of webuyanyvan.com sister company of webuyanycar.com, this week purchased ‘The Mystery Machine’, themed on the original Mystery Machine van from cartoon classic, Scooby-Doo.

As the pictures show, the American import van was once used as a Scooby-Doo themed party bus, taking wannabe detective revellers on mystery-busting adventures.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar.com said: “We buy a number of unusual cars and vans every week, via both webuyanycar.com and webuyanyvan.com. This is certainly one of the most fun vans we have seen in our Kirkcaldy branch.

“With Hallowe’en just over a week away, we hope there are no spooky occurrences on October 31 that require the services of this Mystery Machine as it needs a touch of TLC, so will be off the roads for a couple of weeks.”

He added: “This vehicle is a great example of the fact that we really will buy any car, or van, in this case.

“From Lamborghinis with just a few hundred miles on the clock to imported American vans with funky paint jobs and customised interiors, there is no vehicle we won’t buy.”