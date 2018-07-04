Scotland’s most dangerous motorways revealed

An analysis of over 2000 British motorways and A-roads has revealed which Scottish motorways are the most dangerous.

The data, obtained by leading motorcycle and classic car insurance broker Carole Nash following a Freedom of Information request to the Department for Transport, looked at all reported road incidents on UK roads between 2007-2016.

And there was no real surprise that the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow came out on top in Scotland, with more than three times more accidents, cars involved and deaths than the next nearest road.

The M8 saw 1812 accidents in that period, involving 3311 cars and resulting in 33 deaths.

In the UK as a whole, the M25 was the most accident-prone motorway with 7673 individual cases, however, more vehicles were involved in crashes on the M1, and the M6 claimed the most lives of any motorway.

However, it’s not an entirely negative picture with the findings revealing that the number of reported accidents has largely decreased year-on-year, with 25% fewer crashes registered on major roads in 2016 than 2007.

In addition, no one had died in an accident on 35% of the roads analysed, including eight of the 51 motorways.

Scottish Motorways

Rank - (UK rank) - Motorway - Number of accidents - Number of cars involved - Number of deaths

1 - (9) - M8 - 1812 - 3311 - 33

2 - (20) - M74 - 568 - 768 - 13

3 - (24) - M9 - 317 - 491 - 16

4 - (29) - M90 - 249 - 347 - 6

5 - (31) - M80 - 237 - 416 - 4

6 - (33) - M77 - 198 - 355 - 0

7 - (40) - M73 - 131 - 185 - 5

8 - (44) - M876 - 69 - 96 - 0

9 - (47) - M898 - 17 - 21 - 0