Seafood and sun at annual Crail Food Festival

Hundreds of people visited Crail at the weekend to taste some of the best food from around Fife.

The sun was out throughout the weekend, providing visitors with the perfect opportunity to explore the East Neuk village and enjoy the packed programme of events.

The event was split into three distinct venues.

The harbour hosted the seafood spectacular, with a variety of talks, cookery demonstrations, a chance to meet the local fishermen who land their catch at the harbour and, of course plenty of seafood to taste.

Crail Community Hall hosted the cookery theatre, where there were talks and demonstrations from local chefs.

And at Beech Walk Park, there was the new festival hub and the popular producers market.

More than 60 producers gave visitors the chance to sample the best food from Fife and beyond.

There was also a variety of events aimed at young people, including cookery classes.

This was the eighth year the event was been held.