Seafood spectacular at Crail Food Festival

Crail Food Festival returns this weekend with a new format and festival hub.

The two-day packed programme will feature a new seafood spectacular and lots of local produce, as well as chefs’ workshops, live music, cookery demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The new format will see the event split into three venues.

The harbour will host the seafood spectacular, with a variety of talks, cookery demonstrations, a chance to meet the local fishermen who land their catch at the harbour and, of course plenty of seafood to taste.

Crail Community Hall will host the cookery theatre, where there will be talks and demonstrations from local chefs.

And at Beech Walk Park, there will be the new festival hub and the popular producers market.

More than 60 producers will give visitors the chance to sample the best food from Fife and beyond.

Another first this year will be a programme especially for young people. These cookery classes are specifically designed for young foodies from the age of five upwards.

The festival runs between 10am-5pm.