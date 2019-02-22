Search launched to find Fife’s local heroes of 2019

The search is on to honour Fife’s unsung heroes and community champions of 2019.

Kingdom FM’s Local Hero Awards were launched this week, and the Fife Free Press is the event’s media partner.

And you can now make your nominations across 13 categories.

First launched in 2007, the awards have honoured hundreds of individuals and groups for the work they do in our communities.

Now the quest is on to celebrate more folk whose hard work and commitment make such a difference to the lives of so many

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony and dinner at Rothes Halls on August 23 – so there is plenty of time to make your nominations.

The 13 categories cover a wide range of activities from sport to green issues.

They include the child of achievement, an award for the best home grown talent, and the best school.

There is also an award for the region ‘s best-start-up business, the best community group, and the top carer, volunteer and fundraiser.

The night will also see the recipient of the Provost’s Award announced, along with the unsung hero and the top green initiative.

The event is backed by a host of local companies,. Along with the Fife Free Press as media partners, its sponsors include Port of Rosyth - Forth Ports Scotland, SemeFab, It’s Beds & Pine, Optos and Owen Buchanan Builders and Skips.

Blair Crofts, MD at Kingdom FM, said: “It’s an immense privilege to be involved in Kingdom FM’s 12th Local Hero Awards and a real honour to be able to share in the stories of so many awe-inspiring people who put the interests of others ahead of their own”.

Darren Stenhouse, station manager, said: : “The gala event is undoubtedly the highlight of my year.

“I’m always amazed and humbled by the nominations we receive”

Nominating someone is straight-forward – go HERE www.kingdomfm.co.uk and follow the link to the Local Hero Awards.