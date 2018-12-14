See Santa in Kinghorn this weekend

Santa Claus is coming to Kinghorn this weekend.

Kinghorn in Bloom and the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn have arranged Sunday’s visit for youngsters in the town.

Santa and his helpers will depart on their sleigh from Kinghorn Community Centre at 4pm, heading along Strathmore Street, Mid Road and Burnside Avenue 4.15pm; Glebe Place, Templar’s Crescent and Manse Road 4.30; Eastgate, Orchard Road and Croft-an-Righ 4.45; Longcraigs Terrace and Abden Avenue 5; back through the High Street then Rossland Place and Pettycur Road 5.15; Alexander the Third Street and Canmore Street 5.30; Queen’s Crescent and David the First Street 5.45 returning to the Community Centre for 6pm.