See Susan Boyle on stage in Fife

Susan Boyle is coming to Fife, and tickets are on sale now

The singer known to all as ’Subo’ will be the special guest star at a show at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, celebrating the very best of Broadway.

Boyle, who took Britain’s Got Talent by storm, will join Strictly Come Dancing’s Lance Ellington at his ‘Sing Broadway’ live show on Tuesday, June 19.

Ellington and his band will serve up a night of classic songs from the greatest shows ever staged, including Guys and Dolls, Aspects of Love, Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, and South Pacific.

And the platinum-selling performer will be joined by Boyle who has gone on to enjoy phenomenal success after becoming a huge sensation on the reality TV show.

Boyle’s performance of I Dreamed a Dream launched her recording career, and saw her perform with some of the greatest singers.

Tickets went on sale this morning from the box office with limited early bird passes available.

