Sell out show for Langtoun Singers - and thousands raised for charity

A sell-out Music in May concert saw Kirkcaldy Old Kirk fit to burst on Friday when a capacity audience and performers saw 350 people packed inside.

The Langtoun Singers and conductor Ella Wilson set the tone accompanied by an ensemble from guests Kingdom Brass with a varied programme including Another Op’nin’, Another Show; The Rhythm of Life; Til there was You; and Grandma’s Feather Bed.

Kingdom Brass with conductor Paul Drury brought a range of music including the Overture the Yeoman of the Guard and two superb solos. Pianist Gregor Blamey wowed the audience with pieces from classical to a popular medley and the audience was not left out joining a rousing finale with the choir and band.

This year’s beneficiary was the local committee of the British Heart Foundation which received a £1500 donation.

Pictured above are Paul Drury; George Drummond, chairman local branch of the British Heart Foundation; Gregor Blamey; Ella Wilson and Liz Banks from the Langtoun Singers.