Share your memories as Glenrothes YMCA celebrates 60 years

Glenrothes YMCA celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, with the main party taking place on Friday, August 3.

In the run-up to that event the Y has been appealing for photos and memories relating to its long connection with the town.

Down through the decades, the Y has provided various activities and support for local people of all ages. These include youth clubs, summer schemes, playgroups, sports and dance classes, along with homeless accommodation and educational programmes and opportunities.

Have you attended any of these groups or have you had any involvement with the Y throughout the years? What memories or photographs do you have?

If you’d like to share, pop in to YMCA Glenrothes, North Street, contact them on 01592 612674, email Admin2@ymcaglenrothes.co.uk, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ymcaglenrothes.

The photo above is from 1962 and shows the current building being constructed. North Street looks a bit different now. Up until this date the Y had been based in Woodside.