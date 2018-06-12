Share your stories for Fife Pride 2018

The team behind Fife’s theatres want to hear your experiencesof beign LGBT+ in Fife.

OnFife is using digital storytelling to celebrate diversity.

Each story will only last between two to three minutes, and anyone taking part will be supported by Dan Brown, digital storyteller.

The finished films will then be shown as part of Fife Pride 2018 which takes place in Kirkcaldy in July.

Christine Cook, Service Development Officer for ON Fife Libraries, said: “Digital storytelling is a powerful way to share your story in a creative, fun way.

“Everyone’s story is important and they all deserve to be told and heard.

“We recently saw how well this worked in practice with the Glenrothes at 70 project, which brought in people of all backgrounds and persuasions to show us life in Fife through their own unique lens.”

Southwood Primary school in Glenrothes recently created some amazing stories during OnFife’s project to mark the town’s 70th anniversary.

Their stories about the Homunculus project showed what it’s like to have learning challenges and how the kids are overcoming these challenges through creating their own superhero Homunculi!

You can see examples of their work by visiting OnFife’s Youtube channel here.

To take part, email equalities@onfife.com by Friday, June 15