Readers nominated their go-to tattoo parlours across Fife

10 top tattoo parlours in Fife as recommended by our readers

We asked you for your recommendations for tattoo parlours in Fife - and your nominations poured in.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:06 am

A recent post on our Facebook pages generated a big response.

Here are just a few of the ones which were mentioned on a number of occasions.

Blue Box Tattoo, High Street, Dunfermline. "Drew at Blue Box & Ellis and Dagren both Dunfermline. Great, talented, kind guys" said one.

Ghost Ink Tattoo and Piercing , 29 Chapel Street, Dunfermline

Waverley Street Tattoos, Main Street, Crosshill. One reader said: "Rab has done most of mine -- he's been my go-to artist for years now."

Yobori Ink, 19 Sandwell Street, Buckhaven. One reader said: "The absolute best - wouldn't go anywhere else."

