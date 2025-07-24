Aldi announces which Fife stores are to get solar panels

Two discount Fife supermarkets are to have new solar panels fitted as part of a nationwide £7.7million investment.

Aldi has announced it will be carrying out the work to 90 stores, including Leven and Dunfermline.

It is installing advanced 144 kWp solar systems across 41 stores before the end of 2025, with a further 49 stores set to receive the technology next year. The new solar installations will generate an average of 100,000 kWh annually, the equivalent of powering an average home for 37 years.

The move is part of Aldi’s wider commitment to increasing its renewable energy usage on site and strengthening its energy resilience.

The installations are happening at two Aldi stores in Fife (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “By expanding the use of solar panels across our UK stores, we’re making practical, long-term changes to how we power our operations, which will help us generate more of our energy on site from renewable sources.

"By investing in our estate now, we’re strengthening the resilience of our operations and helping ensure we can keep delivering great value for customers across Britain in a more sustainable way.”

In addition to its efforts to source energy from renewable sources, Aldi converted more than 30% of its owned HGV fleet to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in September last year, as part of its wider efforts to reduce its carbon footprint