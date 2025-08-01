Aldi claims Fife first as it pays store assistants £13 per hour

Aldi is set to become the first supermarket in Fife to pay store assistants at least £13.00 an hour.

The new minimum rate takes effect from September 1, and further exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.

Store assistants are currently paid a minimum of £12.75 an hour nationwide. Based on the length of service, their’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally. Aldi continues to be the only retailer to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,385 a year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK. This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day. We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The news follows Aldi being named the Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards.