Aldi claims Fife first as it pays store assistants £13 per hour
The new minimum rate takes effect from September 1, and further exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.
Store assistants are currently paid a minimum of £12.75 an hour nationwide. Based on the length of service, their’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally. Aldi continues to be the only retailer to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,385 a year.
Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK. This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day. We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”
The news follows Aldi being named the Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.