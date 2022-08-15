Aldi offers five-minute trolley dash competition in Fife store

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers in St. Andrews have the chance to raise as much money as possible for a local foodbank of their choosing and win a five-minute trolley dash round the aisles of the discount supermarket.

The store, in Tom Stewart Lane store, is open to local residents who can apply to take part from now until Sunday, August 21.

The competition is returning to Fife

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected].