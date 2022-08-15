Aldi offers five-minute trolley dash competition in Fife store

Aldi Scotland’s hugely popular supermarket sweep is coming back to a Fife store.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:23 pm

Customers in St. Andrews have the chance to raise as much money as possible for a local foodbank of their choosing and win a five-minute trolley dash round the aisles of the discount supermarket.

The store, in Tom Stewart Lane store, is open to local residents who can apply to take part from now until Sunday, August 21.

Read More

Read More
How the RMT strike action will affect Fife rail passengers this week
The competition is returning to Fife

Most Popular

Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

The lucky shopper also has a chance to double this cash donation and take home a SpecialBuy item of their choice if they successfully find a hidden inflatable in-store.

Customers can apply in-store or by emailing [email protected].

Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after stores close at 10pm on their chosen date.

AldiFife