Aldi re-opens Fife store after expansion and refurbishment

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:32 BST
The doors to a discount supermarket have re-opened in Glenrothes after a major refurbishment and extension.

The Aldi store on Flemington Road, Glenrothes, welcomed customers back this morning.

It now spans some 1,103sqm of retail space and offers a wider range of products. The new format has been created to make shopping even easier for customers, with the store now having more space and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, and the store has new, easy-to-browse freezers.

It is run by Fiona Forrester, store manager, along with a team of 26 staff. The revamp has also created three new jobs, and the store is continuing to recruit.

Store manager Fiona Forrester and her team at the revamped Aldi store in Glenrothes (Pic: Andy Buchanan)
Store manager Fiona Forrester and her team at the revamped Aldi store in Glenrothes (Pic: Andy Buchanan)

Fiona said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers, and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new-look store will make shopping at Aldi Glenrothes that bit easier and more comfortable.”

