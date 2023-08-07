News you can trust since 1871
Aldi unveils new look and more space at busy Fife supermarket

Discount supermarket Aldi is set to reveal a new look for one of its Fife stores.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:36 BST

Its St Andrews store re-opens to customers on Thursday, August 10 at 8:00am with more space for shoppers. The new look forms part of a £600m investment from the company in improving its stores across the UK.

The store has been remodelled to make shopping easier for customers who will now have more space and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Standing at 907 sqm of retail space, there is increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi.

The store currently employs 25 staff, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs. Craig McArthur, store manager said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves”

