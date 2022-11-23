Dobbies in Dunfermline at, Fife Leisure Park is now a collection point with the major retailer.

The move expands the relationship between Dobbies and the John Lewis Partnership after it was announced in July that Waitrose would have a dedicated area offering more than 2,000 products in 50 of the garden centre's foodhalls. The roll out is already underway having been launched in 12 Dobbies’ stores.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive of Dobbies, said: “The new John Lewis click and collect service complements the delivery and collection service we currently provide with Amazon. We’re committed to providing convenience to our customers and this new collaboration enables us to further develop this focus.

John Lewis click and collect orders can now be collected in Fife