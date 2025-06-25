Glenrothes’ Matalan store set to unveil new look with launch event

Published 25th Jun 2025, 20:32 BST

The wraps come off a new look for a Glenrothes store this weekend.

Fashion and home retailer, Matalan, has completed a refresh of its Boblingen Way outlet.

It relaunches with an official launch event on Saturday, with doors open to customers fro 9:00am. It features giveaways, a live DJ, and family-friendly entertainment such as face painting.

The store has undergone a significant refresh, with a complete update to both the interior and exterior. Matalan has also extended its product range as part of the revamp, and has added new fitting rooms.

Matalan unveils its new look store in Glenrothes this weekend (Pic: Submitted)
Matalan unveils its new look store in Glenrothes this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

Paul Smith, store manage, said: “We’re excited to reveal your freshly modernised and improved store . These changes are all about creating a smoother, more enjoyable shopping experience for our customers.”

