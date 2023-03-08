The team at Pandora scooped the title of ‘Store of the Year’ for the UK and Ireland last week.

And their prize - a trip to Thailand!

The announcement was made at a conference in Manchester.

Pictured in the store are (from left) Alison, Mhairi, Jacki, Gabriella, Gemma and Rachel (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Kirkcaldy shop, based at 217 High Street, triumphed against almost 250 stores across the UK.

The team smashed all the customer targets it was set to secure the award and the trip of a lifetime this summer.

Jacki Winter, manager, said: “We have such an amazing team here - they are fantastic - and it was great to hear our name being announced as the winner.”

Pandora has been part of the Lang Toun centre for around six years, and its win is good news for its retail sector .

Added Jacki: “Ours shop’s location has worked very well for us.”

The Kirkcaldy store is one of two in Fife .

Ross Monaghan, sales director for Pandora UK and Ireland, said: “Companies succeed when they’re built with the right people. That’s why we put such a strong focus at Pandora on building a great workplace culture where our colleagues have opportunities for development and growth, and where they’re rewarded for performance – measured not just on what is delivered but how.