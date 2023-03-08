Holiday of lifetime for Kirkcaldy’s Pandora staff after winning ‘store of year’
Staff at a Kirkcaldy High Street shop are celebrating a major win - and the trip of a lifetime as a prize.
The team at Pandora scooped the title of ‘Store of the Year’ for the UK and Ireland last week.
And their prize - a trip to Thailand!
The announcement was made at a conference in Manchester.
The Kirkcaldy shop, based at 217 High Street, triumphed against almost 250 stores across the UK.
The team smashed all the customer targets it was set to secure the award and the trip of a lifetime this summer.
Jacki Winter, manager, said: “We have such an amazing team here - they are fantastic - and it was great to hear our name being announced as the winner.”
Pandora has been part of the Lang Toun centre for around six years, and its win is good news for its retail sector .
Added Jacki: “Ours shop’s location has worked very well for us.”
The Kirkcaldy store is one of two in Fife .
Ross Monaghan, sales director for Pandora UK and Ireland, said: “Companies succeed when they’re built with the right people. That’s why we put such a strong focus at Pandora on building a great workplace culture where our colleagues have opportunities for development and growth, and where they’re rewarded for performance – measured not just on what is delivered but how.
"Our store teams work incredibly hard to personalise each interaction they have with customers, and to make sure shoppers leave with a great experience. The annual ‘Store of the Year awards’ are just one of several initiatives we have in place to show our appreciation for everything they do to make the Pandora experience so special.”