Kerry has a 2026 calendar for Kirkcaldy

Kerry Hogg with the 2026 calendar

Kerry Hogg, better known as Fife Painter, has launched her 2026 Kirkcaldy calendar with 12 new colourful local images this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the 2025 edition, a brand new highly anticipated collection of local images has been produced as a limited-edition calendar for Kirkcaldy in A3 format, ring bound and space to add important dates and holidays.

Last year the edition sold out and so a lot of planning has gone in to the 2026 edition meaning that the pictures tend to reflect the seasons of the year. Having said that with other work and commissions it has been a panic for Kerry to get everything planned and printed in time for the launch and this involved using a local printer this time around instead of a national mail order supplier like before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the December image is the ABC Cinema in the High Street showing Home Alone as the snowflakes fall, Starks Park looking up Pratt Street is at the end of Raith Rovers season in May and the long gone Carlton Theatre in Park Road is in October, on the date The Beatles played their only shows in Kirkcaldy.

Carlton Bakes by Fife Painter

Iconic traders are celebrated too with shop images from Valentes chip shop, the Penny Farthing and Panthers in the High Street as well as the Carlton Bakers and the Dutchess Of Kirkcaldy with a façade familiar to many. Kerry told me the Carlton Bakers painting had the most response when posted on social media as so many people remembered working there or even visiting to buy the regular frog sponge cake at the top of Whytescauseway.

The front view of Fife Ice Arena, still known by many as Kirkcaldy Ice Rink since 1938 appears in September, while Dysart Pan Ha and the lodge at the Beveridge Park entrance are timeless in themselves as are new events like the Kirkcaldy Half Marathon seen from the Esplanade with the Kirkcaldy Heart in plain view.

The images start as a pencil sketched drawing then fine liner pens add depth before colour is added by pen and watercolour paints. It is five years since discovering her art and in the past year Kerry has expanded into painting flowers, alternative media and more private commissions than ever such as Raffles in Dunfermline or the old Royal Bank of Scotland on the corner of Loughborough Road and St Clair Street. She has quite a few to do before Christmas too so will be busy in the coming month.

Fife Painter 2026 calendar is available now at £20 from her Etsy online store and a limited number are on sale at Linton Lane Community Centre or the King’s in the Esplanade