Kirkcaldy supermarket lodges plans to add facilities for click & collect customers

A Kirkcaldy supermarket has lodged plans to add facilities for its home shopping service.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 12th July 2021, 12:30 pm

Wm Morrison has applied to Fife Council for permission to place an external refrigeration pod in its service yard for its home shopping service together with a new van canopy.

It also wants to add new Click and Collect parking spaces as customers opt for this form of shopping.

The supermarket’s yard sits at the side of the store at the back of its car park.

The application will be considered in due course.

