LoveLeven campaign launches to encourage people to shop local this Christmas

It starts this weekend at the festive lights switch on with a town centre gift voucher give-away.

They can be redeemed at local butchers, greengrocer and cafes within Leven town centre.

The campaign was launched by Fife Council in conjunction with local businesses and Leven Community Council.

#LoveLeven launches this weekend

In early December, there will be Leven town centre golden tickets to be won including a £250 prize and three £100 passes which can be spent locally.

Going into the New Year, people will meet the faces behind the businesses as a spotlight campaign will showcase its traders.

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said: “This campaign is about community wealth building, reminding people of the good quality offering within the town centre but also that every £ they choose to spend with local businesses can help keep these businesses open and protect local jobs.