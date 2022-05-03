The Scottish retail company was a huge success story, growing to 100 stores.

Forty years ago, it expanded its Kirkcaldy base, opening a new, bigger shop in Whytescauseway.

Hen it came to clothes, Goldberg was the place to shop in the 1970s and 80s.

The advert launching a new Goldberg store in Kirkcaldy in October 1982

Its new store in the Lang Toun came after 12 years operating from the High Street and then Park Place.

October 1982 saw it carry out a four-month refit and open its new premises at Whytescauseway in the heart of the town.

The feature in the Fife Free Press announcing its opening hailed it “a giant step in a new direction” - and one that would likely revolutionise the local fashion scene.

Inside Goldberg in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy, in 1982

Goldberg’s success was certainly built on solid foundations.

The company opened its first store in Glasgow in 1908.

The Kirkcaldy launch was its 21st outlet, and it added many more, mainly across the central belt.

The retailer launched in town in style with a “grand champagne opening for invited star customers.”They were given a sneak preview of the shop which, said the Press, could well become the ‘in’ place to search for that special dress, winter coat or outfit for the children.

The formal opening then followed with Mark Goldberg, managing director, performing the honours.

The town centre store employed 40 staff who all had one aim - to ensure customers leave Goldberg happy and satisfied.

Kevin Lewsey, development manager, revealed that the Kirkcaldy store was the most exciting Goldberg yet

He said: “ A great deal of planning and thought, as well as £250,000, have been put into this new store, and we are convinced people will like it.”

Senior personnel within Goldberg had gone to America to study retailing techniques and layout before work started on the refit.

Subdued lighting, soft carpets, tasteful decor and a relaxed atmosphere were the order in the main sections, together with the latest in neon on lighting and pizazz in the boutiques.

Added Mr Lewsey: “We see our place as within the community, playing a valuable role, and we really think we know what people want when they come into he shop.

“There will be no pushing in queues to be served by a robot who couldn’t care less, and, hopefully, we will get to know our customers.”