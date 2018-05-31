Sign up and be a volunteer at Fife Pride’s 2018 event

Volunteers are being sought to make this year’s Fife Pride a success by attending an open day in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Organisers are looking for Fifers to get involved and lend a hand at the colourful event which is taking place in the town on July 7.

The information session is being held at New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy this Saturday (June 2) from 10am-noon.

Last year’s event was hosted by Nancy Clench (real name Nathan Sparling) and Nancy has recently confirmed that she will be back to lead the parade and introduce all the acts once again at Fife Pride 2018.

She said: “It is great to be coming back to host Fife Pride for a second year.

“It is such a great event to be part of. Never did I imagine, as a young but fabulous drag queen growing up in Glenrothes that Fife would have it’s own Pride event that attracts thousands. I just know that this year will be a big success and I’m looking forward to playing my role as host to bring it all together and ensure that everyone has a great day!”

With support from Fife Council, Fife Cultural Trust, Fife Centre for Equality, Kirkcaldy 4 All and LGBTI charity Pink Saltire, the event is set to maintain the fun and family-friendly atmosphere created at the first Fife Pride in 2017.

Following a parade along the High Street, Fife Pride will continue in the Town Square into the evening, with a selection of music acts and entertainment taking to the stage, fringed by a market place of information, craft and food stalls.

Throughout the day, there will also be a Youth Zone at the Adam Smith Theatre, where young people can participate in a selection of activities, celebrating their identity in a safe and open environment.

Last month organisers were looking for young people who may be interested in performing at the event to step forward.

Acts which have confirmed they will be at Fife Pride 2018 so far include Dunfermline-based singer/songwriter Amy Lou and singer/musician Nick Shane.