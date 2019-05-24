Sports Nostalgia: A star shines on the ice in memory of Scott

A loving Kirkcaldy mum made a generous donation to a children’s ice hockey club in memory of her son back in 2005.

Scott Summers was a regular visitor to Fife Ice Arena where he went with his family to watch Fife Flyers and to skate.

The fun-loving teenager, who suffered from heart problems on top of various other health and behavioural difficulties, died in 2003 at the age of 16, just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive strain of leukaemia.

Two years later his mum Jeana gave a £1000 sponsorship to Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s Junior Development from the endowment fund she set up in his name.

She said: “Scott enjoyed going to the ice rink and he liked going skating with his little brother Matthew, so when I heard that the youngsters don’t get much in the way of sponsorship for their tournaments I thought it would be nice to give them something from Scott’s fund.

”Ice skating is good for them and it helps keep them off the streets, so it is a worthy cause.”

The under 105 Eagles and Scottish National League Kestrels teams from the club were presented with Scott Summers embroidered star patches which were sewn onto their hockey shorts.

The cash was used to help fund their section of the annual Hockey UK tournament and two memorial trophies were presented to the age group winners.

The money raised on the Glenrothes part of the national event went to the Scott Summers Endownment Fund.